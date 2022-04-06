Grayson Crisis Center Honors Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Crisis Center of West Texas will host the Art Against Assault exhibit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The community art exhibit will open at 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Cactus House in Odessa. The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors. The exhibit is holding an open call for artists (professional and amateurs) to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change. The exhibit will accept all mediums, as long as the art is on the theme, including photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc. Artists may remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due April 22 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSTmCZksLRrTt-VfteJy2Sapalqlfx5KSSMSoSyWOF9Ra2tQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3jgc5dkJ4TyhlOw9VEQQTkArxN74_m_BOfLpir4D_8ne39CPUop0InhEA.

ODESSA, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO