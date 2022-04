BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University of Buffalo introduced Becky Burke at a press conference Friday. She becomes the 13th Women's Basketball Coach in program history. The Abington Heights product and former Louisville star spent the last two seasons coaching at USC Upstate, where she was just named the Big South Coach of the Year, but that was in South Carolina. The Clarks Summit-native said part of what made the opening at Buffalo so appealing is that it's a lot closer to home.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO