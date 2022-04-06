ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall police seek to ID murder suspect

By Christa Swanson
KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are looking for a suspect seen in a surveillance video they believe is connected...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

CBS DFW

17-Year-Old Arrested For Weekend Murder In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police arrested Anshawn Phiffer, 17, early Monday morning in connection to a murder on Saturday, March 19 in the 1300 block of W. Oak Street. He is in the Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million. Anshawn Phiffer (credit: Denton Police) Police said around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard several shots coming from the area of Fry Street. The officers ran toward the sound of the gunfire where witnesses directed them to the shooting scene. The victim, Curtis Stevenson, 24, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No details have been released on a motive or whether or not the suspect and victim knew each other. Denton Police said after detectives reviewed video surveillance, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, and collected evidence, they identified Phiffer as the murder suspect. On Monday at approximately 2:50 a.m. Phiffer was taken into custody in Dallas by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. “We would like to extend thanks to all the witnesses and anonymous callers who provided our detectives with crucial information,” Denton Police said in a news release.
DENTON, TX
KTAL

1 dead, 3 wounded in early-morning quadruple shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide detectives are investigating an early-Saturday morning quadruple shooting that left one dead and three people injured. Just after 4:50 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of shootings in the 2000 block of Marshall Street, between Gilbert Drive and Wall Streets. When...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Suspects wanted in two Ouachita Parish drive-by shootings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings. According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive. Deputies say the surveillance […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for Burger King theft suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives need your help in identifying the following individual in reference to a theft. The theft occurred at the downtown Wichita Falls Burger King location. If you have any information, you can contact Detective arias at (940) 761-7762 or you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
KLST/KSAN

SAPD recovers 5lbs of meth in drug investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division confiscated approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an investigation in late March. According to a statement issued by SAPD, an investigation by the Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration in relation to the trafficking of methamphetamine in San Angelo resulted in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police investigates weekend shootings

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two different shootings that happened over the weekend involving three people dead and four people wounded over the weekend.   The first shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of Club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Students arrested, drugs seized in Natchitoches school K-9 search

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Five arrests were made and over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible were seized Tuesday morning at a Natchitoches Parish high school during a drug search, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release. The search at Natchitoches Central...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

