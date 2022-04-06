UMD Baseball Gets Road Sweep Over Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is constantly growing every year, especially in the downtown area. As more people are visiting our city, officials are always trying to find innovative ways for visitors to experience Sioux Falls. Bringing scooters to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls might be that next step. And I'm not talking about the coffee.
DULUTH, Minn. – For any athlete’s season, conference play marks the final stretch and usually the most important as traditional conference rivals go toe-to-toe. For the St. Scholastica softball team, conference play takes on a new significance as they are now part of a new conference. The MIAC...
DULUTH, Minn. – There three certainties in life: death, taxes and Mother Nature not caring about your kids’ baseball game, including at Duluth Denfeld. Tuesday, The Hunters were supposed to open their season at home against Hermantown. That was postponed due to weather and Thursday’s game between the Hunters and Duluth East will not happen either, which means more time indoors and waiting for things to clear up outside.
SUPERIOR, Wis. – “It’s real good to be back here, we are happy to be back here again, we were lucky that we were funded good enough that we were still able to support our youth organizations during the two years we didn’t have a fundraiser,” Douglas County Fish and Game League Director, Wade Hill says.
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes. He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to...
All of those new faces the Huskers added this offseason? Well, it's finally time to see them in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Journal Star crew will have eyes on the action — follow along with us!
We'll get rolling around 1 p.m. BTN has the broadcast, which you can watch here.
DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is now open for a special 8U girls summer skills clinic hosted by the Duluth Girls Hockey Association. The camp is free and open for girls eight years old and under with no hockey experience required. “I’m a firm believer that it’s never too late...
BOSTON, Mass. – Former UMD goalie Ryan Fanti has earned Second Team All-American honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association. Last week, the junior netminder signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers and is currently with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the season.
CULVER, Minn.– The South Ridge Baseball team has seen success on the field in the past few years, winning three straight section championships. This season, the Panthers are hoping to make it four in a row. Like most other spring sports, the team has been stuck inside for the...
In this weeks Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama tries his hand at pickleball. There is a regular group of players at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center on Rice Lake Rd. who play several times a week. They are very friendly and welcoming to all who are interested in picking up the game regardless of skill level. More information about pickleball at DISC can be found here.
