KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm dropped a shootout decision to the Sioux City Musketeers Friday night at the Viaero Center. The Storm erased a three-goal deficit but fell by the final score of 4-3 in a shootout. Lleyton Roed, Mason Wheeler, and Mitchell Miller netted Tri-City’s goals in the game. The Storm recorded one point in the standings in the shootout loss and is now five points away from clinching an Anderson Cup Championship. The Storm will host the Musketeers in a rematch tomorrow night in Kearney. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

