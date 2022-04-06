ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB competition at SDSU? The answer is cut & dried

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – As the Jackrabbits begin spring ball, the offense will feature a few new role changes but none bigger than at offensive coordinator with former quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan taking over for Jason Eck, who was named head coach at Idaho.

“The system wasn’t broke, we were really good last year, we put a lot of points and played at very high level but I’m a little bit of a gunslinger, a little bit more aggressive with things from that standpoint. I firmly believe the way you have to win is running the football and we’re going to do that at all times but I think we can a little more of that that we didn’t do as much in years past,” SDSU offensive coordinator Zach Lujan said.

With Chris Oladokun gone to graduation, there will be a new starting quarterback this season…. well, kind of.

“Mark’s (Gronowski) coming off an injury from a season in which he was conference player of the year in the best conference in FCS football,” Lujan said. “He’s our starting quarterback and he’s earned that.”

“That year sitting back, it’s going to propel me more forward because I’m going to be able to do more stuff with the offense and kind of understand more,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

“I mean during that first year I still had a lot of things to learn with the offense. We had Wes up front at center and he was kind of doing all the protection calls and everything at the line, but now this year they’re putting more protection calls on me.”

While three starters on the offensive line will have to be replaced, the offense returns several playmakers. This includes the Janke twins at wide out, All-American tight end Tucker Kraft and his counter part Zach Heins, and while NFL draft hopeful Pierre Strong Jr. is gone, the backfield in Brookings may just have another one-two punch.

“Isaiah Davis is the best running back in the country, you can’t argue that with me. I firmly believe that,” Lujan said. “And Amar Johnson is a first-team all-caliber running back in his own right. So, he’s going to get a lot of touches and do a lot of things for us at a really high level.”

