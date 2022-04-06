ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

No. 9 Razorbacks Score Early to Capture Midweek Win

By Grace Tafolla
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, Ark. – Senior Linnie Malkin catapulted her third grand slam of the season to help No. 9 Arkansas (25-7) capture a 6-4 road win over Central Arkansas (19-15) Tuesday night at Farris Field. The Razorbacks utilized a five-run first inning to gravitate to an early lead. Sophomore...

