'I feel blessed': St. Louis teen continuing recovery after hit-and-run crash

A driver who mowed down a pedestrian and dragged him more than half-a-mile has been jailed for at least 30 years for the “cruel” murder.Martin Eastwood, 22, used a stolen Ford S-Max as a weapon to kill 25-year-old Liam Dent in revenge for a minor confrontation outside a pub.Having knocked Mr Dent down, Eastwood, from Epsom, Surrey, drove at speeds of up to 32mph, dragging his screaming victim along in the early hours of July 26 2019.His friend Daniel Morris, 22, who admitted manslaughter, drove behind in a Volvo, frantically honking his horn for him to stop.By the time Mr...

