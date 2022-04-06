IN PICTURES: PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE FILMS IN KEY WEST

If you've ever wanted to hear the words, "YOU'RE the next contestant on The Price Is Right!" your opportunity may be closer than you think. The Price Is Right has been going on for what seems forever. It's the longest-running game show ever. It's hard to believe but Bob Barker wasn't the original host of the show. It started out with a guy named Bill Cullen in 1956. It was canceled for a few years but then came back in 1972. Now, they're celebrating their 50th year on the air and they're getting ready to hit the road.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO