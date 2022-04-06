IN PICTURES: PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE FILMS IN KEY WEST

Giant Pictures is the new owner of Drafthouse Films. The company has announced the acquisition of the film label, along with Drafthouse Film's acquisition of two films. Drafthouse Films began in 2010 and was originally the distribution arm of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas before being spun-off. The film label focuses on releasing what it describes as "provocative, visionary, and artfully unusual" films from around the world. Releases from the label include 2011's Bullhead, 2013's Borgman, and 2015's The Invitation. Drafthouse Films began working with Giant Pictures in 2021, with Giant Pictures selling their films to streaming services such as Hulu, Tubi, and AMC's Shudder.
