The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement on this mornings school lockdowns. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home of Clint Austin Bernard on Friday, April 1,2022 by a family member. The family member stated that he was making statements that alarmed them and they wanted to notify Law Enforcement. MCSO Deputies that were at the home contacted Medical and Bernard was admitted to the hospital.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO