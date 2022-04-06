DMV Overnight Forecast: April 5, 2022

Temperatures continue their up and down trend this weekend. We recovered nicely after a very cold Friday. Highs in the east flipped 25° thanks to some downsloping winds under full sunshine. The rest of the state also saw a strong warming trend which will peak Sunday before the next weak storm arrives late Sunday into Monday. We’re not expecting much in the way of rain or snow besides some lighter showers for northeastern NM Monday afternoon. But the story will be more about the wind the next couple days as we continue our wild temperatures swings over the next week.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 27 DAYS AGO