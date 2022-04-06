ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DMV Overnight Forecast: April 5, 2022

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome neighborhoods may experience isolated...

www.wusa9.com

KRQE News 13

Clear and cool overnight

Temperatures continue their up and down trend this weekend. We recovered nicely after a very cold Friday. Highs in the east flipped 25° thanks to some downsloping winds under full sunshine. The rest of the state also saw a strong warming trend which will peak Sunday before the next weak storm arrives late Sunday into Monday. We’re not expecting much in the way of rain or snow besides some lighter showers for northeastern NM Monday afternoon. But the story will be more about the wind the next couple days as we continue our wild temperatures swings over the next week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezier and milder overnight

Sure was a picture perfect day outside Sunday with above average temps for the first time in 8 days! Albuquerque hit 64° while Santa Fe reached 60°. Eastern NM made 70° or better under sunny skies and lighter winds. Grants flipped almost 50° in 8 hours thanks to dry air and afternoon breezes. We have two storms in line this next week. Our first one will arrive overnight into Monday morning. It’ll just graze the state bringing higher wind speeds and cooler temps mainly across eastern NM Monday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

