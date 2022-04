Caeleb Copeland and Lucas Huebner led a 15-hit attack for the Edwardsville Tigers with three hits apiece against Granite City on Wednesday. The Tigers scored in four of seven innings, including six over the final two innings, to pull away for a 10-2 victory over the Warriors at Babe Champion Field in non-conference action. It was the second win of the season over Granite City for Edwardsville, which won 14-4 on March 23 at EHS. The state's second-ranked Tigers are now 10-0 and are off to their best start since winning their first 19 games in 2015...

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO