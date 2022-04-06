ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Casad Family Farms manages 360 acres of land in Jefferson County, growing a variety of crops and animals. Operators Cate Havstad-Casad and Chris Casad said Tuesday that amid another year of serious drought, they are receiving less than 20 percent of their normal water allotment this...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

California reduces supplies to water agencies amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year. State water officials said Friday they'll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland. That's in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC4

Utah water conservationists announce new drought initiative

UTAH (ABC4) – With the severe drought that has plagued Utah this past year, water conservationists are aiming to replenish Utah’s dwindling water levels. The Utah Rivers Council, along with 11 city, county, and water agency partners will be holding a virtual press conference to announce a new initiative. The initiative will focus on mitigating […]
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Legislators work to help reimburse farmers who struggled with drought last year

With producers preparing to gear up for the spring, several local legislators are working to fast track legislation to help reimburse farmers who struggled with drought last year. Earlier this month, Minnesota’s House passed legislation to allocate $10 million of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus to help drought-impacted farmers....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Industry
Madras, OR
Business
Jefferson County, OR
Business
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Industry
Catfish 100.1

Alabama: Bug Officials Are Begging You To Kill These On Sight

There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
ALABAMA STATE
The Counter

Unsafe yield: Severe drought, dead wells, political division are pushing Arizona steadily closer to water supply peril

WILLCOX, Ariz. – Nobody who knows Peggy Judd would mistake her for a political progressive. At age 59, Judd is in her second term as one of three supervisors in Cochise County, a nearly 4 million-acre expanse of mesquite and cholla cactus, irrigated cropland, and pecan orchards silhouetted by towering mountains in southeast Arizona. Raised on a Cochise County farm and true to her allegiance to private property rights, Judd has no interest in hampering the development of this high desert county’s farms and ranches, which are an economic growth sector accounting for over $100 million in annual sales.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Central Oregon#Fertilizer#Ktvz
CBS LA

Calif. Set To Restrict Water Supplies As Drought Worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing another year of parched conditions and pleas for conservation as the winter comes to a close with little of the hoped-for rain and snow. A wet December that dumped snow in the mountains fueled optimism as 2022 began, but the state may end this month with the distinction of the driest January through March in at least a century. State water officials are preparing to tell major urban and agricultural water agencies Friday that they will get even less water from state supplies than the small amount they were promised to start the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
99.9 KEKB

Drought and Freeze: Colorado Town Facing Severe Water Shortage

A small Colorado town currently does not have enough water to meet the needs of the community. The town of Empire, located near Idaho Springs just off of Interstate 70 gets its water from Mudd Creek, but the levels are currently too low, which means residents either have no water in their homes or very low water pressure. The water treatment system has not been able to produce enough water to meet demand.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois farmers struggle with rising costs

(The Center Square) – Farming prices across the country are rising due to inflation and Illinois farmers are feeling the repercussions. Farm prices across Illinois have increased significantly over the past year due to heavy inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that the Consumer Price index, a leading marker of inflation, rose 7.9% in the past 12 months. In some areas, the cost of fertilizer has increased by 500%.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS LA

Californians Using More Water Despite Worsening Drought

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The drought is increasingly getting worse, but Californians have not adjusted their usage, according to a new report this week. This most recent January may have been one of the driest on record, but Californians actually increased water use by 2.6% that month, compared to the same time in 2020. California was soaked by a series of storms between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which briefly improved the drought outlook. But that wet weather was followed by a bone-dry January and February, which are typically part of California’s wet season. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on all Californians to cut their water usage by 15%, and several cities across Southern California have enacted water restrictions in response to the drought. In more wealthy areas, city officials have threatened to restrict water flow to residents who disregard restrictions and fines. Drought appears to be the new normal, and not only in the western states. A recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 61% of the U.S. is in a stage of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCCI.com

Farmers hope days of rain ease drought conditions

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Three days of rain is not the drought buster some may have expected. Still, it is welcome to farmers who are tired of the dry conditions. "The rains aren't going anywhere. It is staying on the fields. Soils are absorbing them," said Denny Friest, a Radcliffe farmer.
RADCLIFFE, IA
The Daily South

Most of Louisiana is in "Severe" or "Extreme" Drought

The people of Louisiana are hoping April showers come sooner rather than later this year. The entire state is experiencing at least "moderate" drought, with 90.3% of the state falling into the "severe" and "extreme" drought categorizations, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Drought classifications are measured in five levels:...
LOUISIANA STATE
Appeal-Democrat

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

LOS ANGELES — California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Wind and snow into the night

A wind advisory is in place for Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Bend until 11 pm Monday night. A winter weather advisory is in place for Sisters, Sunriver, and La Pine until Tuesday at 5 am. Rain will turn to snow Monday night as lows drop into the 20s....
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy