Family of fatal crash victim prays for 10-year-old injured in same crash

One fact about the recent tragic golf team crash makes it even more perplexing. The driver of the pickup truck that crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams was just 13 years old, a National Transportation Safety Board official revealed Thursday. The fiery crash, which took place Tuesday in Andrews County, Texas, killed nine people, including the 13-year-old boy driving the truck, a 38-year-old Texas man who was riding with him, plus six players from the university’s golf teams and one coach.
