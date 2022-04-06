ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Family of fatal crash victim prays for 10-year-old injured in same crash

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe victim's 10-year-old son was inside the...

www.wusa9.com

People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
Gephardt Daily

Driver fatally injured in West Haven crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah, March 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a passenger car was fatally injured Friday morning in a freak traffic accident near 3300 S. Midland Drive in West Haven. According to a statement by Weber County Sheriff’s Captain Cortney Ryan, the accident involved two small...
WEST HAVEN, UT
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kennesaw 20-year-old critically injured in crash on I-75 in Cobb

A 20-year-old Kennesaw woman was seriously injured in a crash early Monday after police say her car was hit by a pickup truck while stopped in the middle lane of I-75. The wreck took place just before 3:30 a.m. near the Allgood Road overpass on I-75 North, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. The woman’s 2021 Toyota Rav4 was stopped in the center lane. Investigators are working to determine why the 20-year-old’s SUV came to a stop in the travel lanes.
KENNESAW, GA
NESN

Driver Involved In Fatal Golf Team Crash In Texas Was 13 Years Old

One fact about the recent tragic golf team crash makes it even more perplexing. The driver of the pickup truck that crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams was just 13 years old, a National Transportation Safety Board official revealed Thursday. The fiery crash, which took place Tuesday in Andrews County, Texas, killed nine people, including the 13-year-old boy driving the truck, a 38-year-old Texas man who was riding with him, plus six players from the university’s golf teams and one coach.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
WDAM-TV

Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency agencies, firefighters and law enforcement responded to an overnight crash involving an ATV and an SUV in Jones County that injured a woman and a 3-year-old child. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash on Feed Mill Road near...
SOSO, MS
The Charleston Press

Two dead and four people injured in a fatal crash Wednesday night in Berkeley County, the identities of the victims revealed by the authorities, police

Berkeley County, South Carolina – Multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Moncks Corner was fatal for two people, while four others were injured, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Highway 17A near Singleton Lane late Wednesday night. The...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

