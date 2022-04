STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – North Desoto fell down twice, but answered the call both times in the Lady Griffins’ 13-7 win over Benton. The Lady Tigers went up 2-0 in the first, and then 4-1 in the fourth, but North Desoto’s Cameron Curtis hit a three-run homer to give the Griffins their first lead of the night to kick off a six-run fourth inning performance.

BENTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO