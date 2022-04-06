City Of Tulsa Holds Public Meeting For Evans Fintube Redevelopment Proposals

The City of Tulsa held its third community meeting on the future of the Evans-Fintube site.

Talks on developing the site in the Greenwood District have been going on for months.

Tuesday night's meeting focused on two final proposals.

The City of Tulsa hopes to make this site the next major destination in Tulsa and says they've worked to make sure the community has a voice on how to get there.

After a round of questions to the city from dozens of citizens who attended the meeting pivoted to presentations from the two finalist developers.

The first developer took time to emphasize how they believe a stadium, hotel, and shopping center complex would function as an economic engine for Greenwood.

“And what’s the end-game? To create opportunity for our youth and economic opportunity for ourselves," Vernon Marrow, a Greenwood Pheonix Developer said.

The second developer proposed a mixed-use site that would keep elements of the existing building and include a high-rise tower with a committal growth to minority ownership in the new spaces.

"It's the future for the City of Tulsa. If this is to be a destination space that is based on a black epicenter of culture and arts. We need a space to be able to generate that revenue," said Francell Abdalla, with Be Good Development Partners.

Each proposal will be evaluated by a steering committee through a points system that rates them on not just the concept but things like community ownership and wealth building.