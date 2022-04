Westmoreland put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase Clinton’s one-run lead and win 9-5 Wednesday at home in a non-league game. Westmoreland scored a run in the first and another in the second to lead 2-0 but Clinton tied it in the fourth. The Bulldogs scored two of their own in the bottom of the inning to lead 4-2. The Warriors then scored three more in the fifth to take their first lead at 5-4.

WESTMORELAND, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO