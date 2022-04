GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to facilitate new programs and studies offered in Greeley, the University of Northern Colorado has announced plans to cut some programs and staff in order to facilitate growth in other fields. However, UNC’s decision to cut several liberal arts programs and professors has caused many students to protest the move. (credit: CBS) Friday morning dozens of students at UNC gathered on campus to vocalize their distaste for UNC’s decision to rid of some programs, including the French and German language departments. The university, in a statement issued to CBS4, said the decision to cut such programs...

