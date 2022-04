Although the Discovery stock has been demonstrating resilience amidst the currently volatile market climate, it still remains significantly undervalued. The Discovery stock (DISCK, DISCA, DISCB) has been largely resilient against the broader market rout this year. The stock has gained close to 2% (DISCK: 5%) this year (+35% DISCK/+33% DISCA peak-to-trough), while benchmark indexes like the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have lost 19% and 12% in value, respectively.

BUSINESS ・ 25 DAYS AGO