ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Avian flu reported in Michigan backyard flocks, wild birds

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the worst bird flu outbreak since 2015. Twenty million birds have died or been destroyed in the U.S. In Michigan, the highly-contagious flu has been detected in 220 birds in backyard flocks in Kalamazoo and Macomb counties. No commercial farms in the...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Kalamazoo, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Macomb Township, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Avian Flu#Bird Flu#Flocks#State Veterinarian Dr#News 13onyourside Com
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
The Atlantic

Have Americans Been Mercilessly Squashing a Creepy Bug for Nothing?

Squashing spotted lanternflies isn’t always easy. Maybe that’s obvious. Maybe you’ve tried it, after encountering kill-on-sight orders. The dotted, mothlike bugs tend to hop, after all, sometimes narrowly escaping the (almost) perfectly timed thud of a sneaker. So when you get one, you celebrate. “See ’em? SQUISH...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy