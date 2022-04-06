City reminds public of construction on Faudree Road

The City of Odessa would like to remind the community about traffic conditions on Faudree Road, north of State Highway 191 due to construction, a press release detailed.

Yukon Road has been closed from Loop 338 East to Faudree Road by the Texas Department of Transportation for Yukon interchange construction at Loop 338. The closure is for two months.

The City funded the design and widening construction of Faudree Road in late 2019, the press release stated.

The project is a detailed construction which required not only bringing the current road to City standards, widening to five lanes with a turning lane, while also having to account for drainage issues on the Faudree corridor. The drainage portion of the project has a cost of $5,696,456.81. The drainage construction will begin in May and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

The road engineering design firm, Kimley Horn, is at 99% completion for the Faudree Road design. Utility relocates are underway now for the road construction. The City expects to bid roadway construction by end of May. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of this year and will be an estimated 18 to 24 month project.

The City of Odessa and Odessa Police Department urge motorists traveling on Faudree Road to use caution. Local law enforcement will be increasing patrols in the corridor and issuing citations to violators. Please observe posted speed limits, no passing zones and construction/emergency personnel instructions. In April of 2021, the speed limit on Faudree Road from State Highway 191 to Yukon Road was lowered from 55 to 45.

Other projects in the area include the connection of Yukon Road to State Highway 191.

Construction will also begin this month on Estancia Road which will be located to the east of Compass Academy and connect State Highway 191 and 52nd Street which will serve as a reliever for Faudree Road. Further information including construction schedules and delays will be shared on the City of Odessa’s website and social posts.