ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

City reminds public of construction on Faudree Road

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

The City of Odessa would like to remind the community about traffic conditions on Faudree Road, north of State Highway 191 due to construction, a press release detailed.

Yukon Road has been closed from Loop 338 East to Faudree Road by the Texas Department of Transportation for Yukon interchange construction at Loop 338. The closure is for two months.

The City funded the design and widening construction of Faudree Road in late 2019, the press release stated.

The project is a detailed construction which required not only bringing the current road to City standards, widening to five lanes with a turning lane, while also having to account for drainage issues on the Faudree corridor. The drainage portion of the project has a cost of $5,696,456.81. The drainage construction will begin in May and is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.

The road engineering design firm, Kimley Horn, is at 99% completion for the Faudree Road design. Utility relocates are underway now for the road construction. The City expects to bid roadway construction by end of May. Construction is expected to begin in the fall of this year and will be an estimated 18 to 24 month project.

The City of Odessa and Odessa Police Department urge motorists traveling on Faudree Road to use caution. Local law enforcement will be increasing patrols in the corridor and issuing citations to violators. Please observe posted speed limits, no passing zones and construction/emergency personnel instructions. In April of 2021, the speed limit on Faudree Road from State Highway 191 to Yukon Road was lowered from 55 to 45.

Other projects in the area include the connection of Yukon Road to State Highway 191.

Construction will also begin this month on Estancia Road which will be located to the east of Compass Academy and connect State Highway 191 and 52nd Street which will serve as a reliever for Faudree Road. Further information including construction schedules and delays will be shared on the City of Odessa’s website and social posts.

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Dothan road to close for storm drain construction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has announced a road closure that will begin on Monday. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 28, the median on Highway 84 West (W. Main Street), at Woodburn Drive, will be closed for storm drainage and other construction. According...
DOTHAN, AL
WAFF

Madison City construction: workers to return to Hughes Road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction workers are about to get back to work on the Hughes Road expansion project according to Madison mayor Paul Finley. He says the city faced several barriers while trying to add another lane to the crowded road. It was originally supposed to be completed on...
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
WTVM

Portion of Phenix City road to close 1 week for construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through Downing Drive in Phenix City, you may have to plan for an alternative route. Wednesday, crews will begin construction on the road just south of the Inspection Center. Traffic will be rerouted around the construction. Drivers are urged to...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Macomb Daily

Road construction to start earlier in St. Clair Shores

St. Clair Shores residents might notice local road construction getting underway earlier this year after City Council unanimously approved budget amendments Monday that will allow road and waterline projects to begin in May this year instead of July. “We were looking for ways to make our road construction a little...
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
WCIA

Road construction, closures continue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads throughout Springfield will see lane closures and detours this week as construction and repairs either start or continue. From Monday to Wednesday, Union Pacific will be closing the railroad tracks running along 5th Street between North Grand Avenue and Bergen Street for repairs. The railroad crossings in that area […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Uban Construction#Odessa Police Department
The Tribune

Weld County road construction report for March 16

The following roads are being worked on in Weld County, perhaps impacting your drive in the coming days and weeks:. Weld County Road 35, from Weld 42 to 44: Closed through Friday for road construction. Weld 42, from U.S. 85 to Weld 35: Closed through March 25 for road construction.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson launching construction for Custer Road improvement project

The city of Richardson announced March 11 that work has begun on a yearlong infrastructure project on Custer Road from Campbell to Arapaho roads. Originally part of the 2015 bond program, the project was supposed to start construction in July 2021. Construction is expected to cost more than $8.46 million, according to a Jan. 13 open house presentation. The project has received feedback over the years from members of the community on ways to improve the road.
RICHARDSON, TX
KREM2

Thor-Freya construction and road closures begin Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for delays and closures as the city of Spokane begins reconstruction of the Thor-Freya corridor. The rebuild is expected to take eight months and will impact travel on both the city roads and I-90. The first of many closures begin on Monday, March 28 when the city will close the eastbound I-90 exit ramp at Thor-Freya. The off-ramp is expected to remain closed until mid-June. Drivers will instead need to use the eastbound Altamont exit while the off-ramp is closed. The eastbound on-ramp at Thor-Freya will still be open to drivers.
SPOKANE, WA
KELOLAND TV

Mission fire; drought continues; road construction projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews in Western KELOLAND are asking people to stay away from an area west of Mission as they continue to patrol the scene of a grass fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WIS-TV

Columbia announces road closures and parking plans for Gamecocks parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia announced Thursday their parade road closures, parking plans and shuttle routes for the Gamecocks parade. On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 the city will celebrate the UofSC Women’s Basketball team and their NCAA Championship win. The parade begins at 6 p.m. City of Columbia Parking Services will be in contact with businesses on Main St to discuss parade plans and questions. The city has not announced where the parade will begin yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
300
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy