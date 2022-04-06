ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First city budget hearing to focus on salaries, benefits

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
 1 day ago

Frederick’s aldermen and city residents will get their first chance to weigh in on Mayor Michael O’Connor’s budget Wednesday, with the first of nine hearings on the proposal.

Wednesday’s hearing, scheduled for 7 p.m., will focus on employee salaries and benefits, as well as a general discussion of the budget.

O’Connor’s proposed $127 million general fund would include a new pay scale for employees and a cost of living adjustment. The proposal would set the new minimum wage for full-time employees at $20 an hour.

It would also add 31 new positions to the city’s staff, in departments ranging from the mayor’s office to code enforcement, permits and inspections, and public works.

A variety of funds for the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Clustered Spires Golf Course and other items brings the proposed budget’s total to $197.3 million.

Alderman Kelly Russell is “pleased that city employees, our most valuable asset, are being prioritized in this budget. In order to attract and retain a talented, diverse, and dedicated workforce, compensation must be on par with the region,” she said in an email Monday.

The growth in the city, especially in the past few years, has meant a need for more employees to maintain the level of service that residents expect, she said.

The progress on the renovation of the building that will be the next home of the Frederick Police Department is “incredibly exciting and I look forward to its fruition in the next couple of years,” Russell said.

The building at 100 E. All Saints St. is expected to be ready for use in mid-2024.

Russell said she’s hoping for participation in the budget meetings from a broad spectrum of residents across the city.

“The last two years have accentuated inequities and we need to be mindful and intentional with our civic engagement so that everyone feels their voices will be heard,” she said.

Alderman Derek Shackelford said he was also looking forward to the discussions on the budget and ways they can prioritize residents’ needs.

“At first glance, this budget proposes some of the priorities that I have heard from residents and that I put forward in our public discussions,” Shackelford said in an email Monday.

Alderwoman Katie Nash, going through her first budget cycle after being elected in November, said she’s anxious to get into the discussions of salaries and benefits.

The aldermen don’t usually get involved in discussions about staffing, so Nash said she’s interested to talk to O’Connor about the proposed salary increases and cost of living adjustment.

She said she’s excited to see the investments that the proposal makes in civic engagement, something she believes O’Connor really took away from the aldermen’s discussion of their budget priorities in December.

One of the positions the budget would add is a community engagement specialist in the city’s Communications Department.

Nash said she has some concerns about a proposal in the budget’s Capital Improvements Plan for a project that would extend a section of Christopher’s Crossing through Fort Detrick’s Area B, a parcel of land that was used to dispose of chemical, biological and radiological waste from the 1940s through 1970.

The resulting contamination has led to part of the 399-acre area being put on the National Priorities List, a list of sites designed to help the Environmental Protection Agency decide which areas need further investigation.

The proposal would be a four-lane road with curbs and gutters, streetlights, sidewalks, and bike paths, with a traffic light at Christopher’s Crossing and Shookstown Road, and bridge over Rock Creek.

Nash said she believes residents have made it clear to the city that they don’t want the project, and including it in the capital plan is “a non-starter for me.”

The next budget hearings will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 14, and focus on police, finance, the mayor’s office, equity, Office of the Clerk, Community Promotions and Communications, and federal grant funds, respectively.

