KU basketball welcomed home to Lawrence with celebration

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas held a huge welcome home celebration for its newly crowned National Champion men’s basketball team , and thousands of fans were invited.

The Jayhawks left New Orleans Tuesday and flew to Topeka before busing back to Lawrence and arriving late in the afternoon.

“We didn’t come here for the Final 4, we didn’t come to play in the National Championship, we came to bring home the National Championship and that’s exactly what we did,” KU guard Chris Teahan said.

“We just can’t thank you enough Rock Chalk until I die,” KU forward David McCormack said with a Superdome net still hanging around his neck.

“The two greatest comebacks in the history of the NCAA Finals was provided by the Kansas Jayhawks down 9 with 2 minutes left or 15 with 20 minutes left,” head coach Bill Self said.

The University of Kansas is also planning a parade to honor the Jayhawks.

“It teaches you persevere and its never over until the buzzer ends,” Sarah Scheibel said standing behind a sign that read “Thanks 4 Teaching Us Never 2 Give Up.”

‘When I made my decision to come back this year this is how I envisioned it,” KU guard Ochai Agbaji said.

