ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Inhibition of Cdk5 increases osteoblast differentiation and bone mass and improves fracture healing

By Mubashir Ahmad
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentification of regulators of osteoblastogenesis that can be pharmacologically targeted is a major goal in combating osteoporosis, a common disease of the elderly population. Here, unbiased kinome RNAi screening in primary murine osteoblasts identified cyclin-dependent kinase 5 (Cdk5) as a suppressor of osteoblast differentiation in both murine and human preosteoblastic cells....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Inhibition of proinflammatory signaling impairs fibrosis of bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells in myeloproliferative neoplasms

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Although bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (BM-MSCs) have been identified as a major cellular source of fibrosis, the exact molecular mechanism and signaling pathways involved have not been identified thus far. Here, we show that BM-MSCs contribute to fibrosis in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) by differentiating into Î±SMA-positive myofibroblasts. These cells display a dysregulated extracellular matrix with increased FN1 production and secretion of profibrotic MMP9 compared to healthy donor cells. Fibrogenic TGFÎ² and inflammatory JAK2/STAT3 and NFÎºB signaling pathway activity is increased in BM-MSCs of MPN patients. Moreover, coculture with mononuclear cells from MPN patients was sufficient to induce fibrosis in healthy BM-MSCs. Inhibition of JAK1/2, SMAD3 or NFÎºB significantly reduced the fibrotic phenotype of MPN BM-MSCs and was able to prevent the development of fibrosis induced by coculture of healthy BM-MSCs and MPN mononuclear cells with overly active JAK/STAT signaling, underlining their involvement in fibrosis. Combined treatment with JAK1/2 and SMAD3 inhibitors showed synergistic and the most favorable effects on Î±SMA and FN1 expression in BM-MSCs. These results support the combined inhibition of TGFÎ² and inflammatory signaling to extenuate fibrosis in MPN.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Erythropoietin promotes M2 macrophage phagocytosis of Schwann cells in peripheral nerve injury

Following acute sciatic nerve crush injury (SNCI), inflammation and the improper phagocytic clearance of dying Schwann cells (SCs) has effects on remodeling that lead to morbidity and incomplete functional recovery. Therapeutic strategies like the use of erythropoietin (EPO) for peripheral nerve trauma may serve to bring immune cell phagocytotic clearance under control to support debris clearance. We evaluated EPO's effect on SNCI and found EPO treatment increased myelination and sciatic functional index (SFI) and bolstered anti-apoptosis and phagocytosis of myelin debris via CD206+ macrophages when compared to saline treatment. EPO enhanced M2 phenotype activity, both in bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMMÃ˜s) and peritoneal-derived macrophages (PMÃ˜s) in vitro, as well as in PMÃ˜s in vivo. EPO increased efferocytosis of apoptotic sciatic nerve derived Schwann cells (SNSCs) in both settings as demonstrated using immunofluorescence (IF) and flow cytometry. EPO treatment significantly attenuated pro-inflammatory genes (IL1Î², iNOS, and CD68) and augmented anti-inflammatory genes (IL10 and CD163) and the cell-surface marker CD206. EPO also increased anti-apoptotic (Annexin V/7AAD) effects after lipopolysaccharide (LPS) induction in macrophages. Our data demonstrate EPO promotes the M2 phenotype macrophages to ameliorate apoptosis and efferocytosis of dying SCs and myelin debris and improves SN functional recovery following SNCI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exosomal miR-143-3p derived from follicular fluid promotesÂ granulosa cell apoptosis by targeting BMPR1A in polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is an endocrine disorder that occurs in women of reproductive age. Anovulation caused by abnormal follicular development is still the main characteristic of PCOS patients with infertile. Granulosa cell (GC) is an important part of the follicular microenvironment, the dysfunction of which can affect follicular development. Increasing evidence indicates that exosomal miRNAs derived from the follicular fluid (FF) of patients play critical roles during PCOS. However, which follicular fluid-derived exosomal miRNAs play a pivotal role in controlling granulosa cell function and consequently follicular development remain largely unknown, as does the underlying mechanism. Herein, we showed that miR-143-3p is highly expressed in the follicular fluid exosomes of patients with PCOS and can be delivered into granulosa cells. Furthermore, functional experiments showed that translocated miR-143-3p promoted granulosa cell apoptosis, which is important in follicle development. Mechanistically, BMPR1A was identified as a direct target of miR-143-3p. Overexpression of BMPR1A reversed the effects of exosomal miR-143-3p on GC apoptosis and proliferation by activating the Smad1/5/8 signaling pathway. These results demonstrate that miR-143-3p-containing exosomes derived from PCOS follicular fluid promoted granulosa cell apoptosis by targeting BMPR1A and blocking the Smad1/5/8 signaling pathway. Our findings provide a novel mechanism underlying the roles of exosomal-miRNAs in the follicular fluid of PCOS patients and facilitate the development of therapeutic strategies for PCOS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anti-CD80/86 antibodies inhibit inflammatory reaction and improve graft survival in a high-risk murine corneal transplantation rejection model

We investigated the effects of anti-CD80/86 antibodies in a murine high-risk corneal transplantation rejection model. A mixed lymphocyte reaction (MLR) assay was conducted with anti-CD80/86 antibodies. Inflammatory cytokine levels in the culture supernatant were measured using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Interferon (IFN)-Î³-producing CD4+ T cell frequencies in the MLR were assessed using flow cytometry. In vivo, high-risk corneal allograft survival and IFN-Î³-producing CD4+ T cell frequencies in corneal grafts were assessed with intraperitoneal injection of anti-CD80/86 antibodies compared to phosphate-buffered saline (PBS). RNA-sequencing was performed on corneal grafts 2Â weeks post-transplantation. Anti-CD80/86 antibodies significantly decreased T-cell proliferation, IFN-Î³+-producing CD4+ T cell frequencies, and IFN-Î³, interleukin (IL)-1Î², IL-2, IL-10, and tumor necrosis factor-Î± production in the MLR compared to PBS injection. Intraperitoneal injection of anti-CD80/86 antibodies significantly prolonged corneal graft survival and decreased IFN-Î³+-producing CD4+ T cell frequencies compared to PBS injection. Gene set enrichment analysis showed that the gene sets mainly enriched in the control group were related to allograft rejection and inflammatory response compared to PBS injection. Anti-CD80/86 antibodies significantly prolonged corneal graft survival by inhibiting T-cell proliferation and inflammatory response.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Fracture#Long Bone#Bone Healing#Bone Disease#Bone Remodeling#Cdk5#Osteoblastogenesis#Introduction Osteoporosis
Nature.com

AXL inhibition improves BRAF-targeted treatment in melanoma

More than half of metastatic melanoma patients receiving standard therapy fail to achieve a long-term survival due to primary and/or acquired resistance. Tumor cell ability to switch from epithelial to a more aggressive mesenchymal phenotype, attributed with AXLhigh molecular profile in melanoma, has been recently linked to such event, limiting treatment efficacy. In the current study, we investigated the therapeutic potential of the AXL inhibitor (AXLi) BGB324 alone or in combination with the clinically relevant BRAF inhibitor (BRAFi) vemurafenib. Firstly, AXL was shown to be expressed in majority of melanoma lymph node metastases. When treated ex vivo, the largest reduction in cell viability was observed when the two drugs were combined. In addition, a therapeutic benefit of adding AXLi to the BRAF-targeted therapy was observed in pre-clinical AXLhigh melanoma models in vitro and in vivo. When searching for mechanistic insights, AXLi was found to potentiate BRAFi-induced apoptosis, stimulate ferroptosis and inhibit autophagy. Altogether, our findings propose AXLi as a promising treatment in combination with standard therapy to improve therapeutic outcome in metastatic melanoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting histone demethylase LSD1 for treatment of deficits in autism mouse models

Large-scale genetic studies have revealed that the most prominent genes disrupted in autism are chromatin regulators mediating histone methylation/demethylation, suggesting the central role of epigenetic dysfunction in this disorder. Here, we show that histone lysine 4 dimethylation (H3K4me2), a histone mark linked to gene activation, is significantly decreased in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) of autistic human patients and mutant mice with the deficiency of top-ranking autism risk factor Shank3 or Cul3. A brief treatment of the autism models with highly potent and selective inhibitors of the H3K4me2 demethylase LSD1 (KDM1A) leads to the robust rescue of core symptoms of autism, including social deficits and repetitive behaviors. Concomitantly, LSD1 inhibition restores NMDA receptor function in PFC and AMPA receptor-mediated currentsÂ in striatum of Shank3-deficient mice. Genome-wide RNAseq and ChIPseq reveal that treatment of Shank3-deficient mice with the LSD1 inhibitor restores the expression and H3K4me2 occupancy of downregulated genes enriched in synaptic signaling and developmental processes. The immediate early gene tightly linked to neuronal plasticity, Egr1, is on the top list of rescued genes. The diminished transcription of Egr1 is recapitulated in PFC of autistic human patients. Overexpression of Egr1 in PFC of Shank3-deficient mice ameliorates social preference deficits. These results have for the first time revealed an important role of H3K4me2 abnormality in ASD pathophysiology, and the therapeutic potential of targeting H3K4me2 demethylase LSD1 or the downstream molecule Egr1 for ASD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DCR for nasolacrimal duct stenosis may be less effective than for complete obstruction

To ascertain the success of endo-DCR in nasolacrimal duct stenosis (NLDS) versus nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO). Consecutive adult patients with epiphora attending a tertiary lacrimal clinic from February 2012 to February 2021 were reviewed. NLDS was diagnosed by patent lacrimal syringing and combined dacryocystography (NLD stenosis) and dacryoscintigraphy (post-sac delay) findings in all eyes. Cases with evidence of canalicular stenosis or other identifiable causes of epiphora were excluded. The epiphora resolution and improvement rates following endo-DCR were compared between NLDS and complete NLDO cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Donor and recipient polygenic risk scores influence the risk of post-transplant diabetes

Post-transplant diabetes mellitus (PTDM) reduces allograft and recipient life span. Polygenic risk scores (PRSs) show robust association with greater risk of developing type"‰2 diabetes (T2D). We examined the association of PTDM with T2D PRS in liver recipients (n"‰="‰1,581) and their donors (n"‰="‰1,555), and kidney recipients (n"‰="‰2,062) and their donors (n"‰="‰533). Recipient T2D PRS was associated with pre-transplant T2D and the development of PTDM. T2D PRS in liver donors, but not in kidney donors, was an independent risk factor for PTDM development. The inclusion of a combined liver donor and recipient T2D PRS significantly improved PTDM prediction compared with a model that included only clinical characteristics: the area under the curve (AUC) was 67.6% (95% confidence interval (CI) 64.1"“71.1%) for the combined T2D PRS versus 62.3% (95% CI 58.8"“65.8%) for the clinical characteristics model (P"‰="‰0.0001). Liver recipients in the highest quintile of combined donor and recipient T2D PRS had the greatest risk of PTDM, with an odds ratio of 3.22 (95% CI 2.07"“5.00) (P"‰="‰1.92"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7) compared with those in the lowest quintile. In conclusion, T2D PRS identifies transplant candidates with high risk of PTDM for which pre-emptive diabetes management and donor selection may be warranted.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Oxidative stress facilitates exogenous mitochondria internalization and survival in retinal ganglion precursor-like cells

Ocular cells are highly dependent on mitochondrial function due to their high demand of energy supply and their constant exposure to oxidative stress. Indeed, mitochondrial dysfunction is highly implicated in various acute, chronic, and genetic disorders of the visual system.Â It has recently been shown that mitochondrial transplantation (MitoPlant) temporarily protects retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) from cell death during ocular ischemia. Here, we characterized MitoPlant dynamics in retinal ganglion precursor-like cells, in steady state and under oxidative stress. We developed a new method for detection of transplanted mitochondria using qPCR, based on a difference in the mtDNA sequence of C57BL/6 and BALB/c mouse strains. Using this approach, we show internalization of exogenous mitochondria already three hours after transplantation, and a decline in mitochondrial content after twenty four hours. Interestingly, exposure of target cells to moderate oxidative stress prior to MitoPlant dramatically enhanced mitochondrial uptake and extended the survival of mitochondria in recipient cells by more than three fold. Understanding the factors that regulate the exogenous mitochondrial uptake and their survival may promote the application of MitoPlant for treatment of chronic and genetic mitochondrial diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-wide association analyses of symptom severity among clozapine-treated patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders

Clozapine is the most effective antipsychotic for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia. However, response is highly variable and possible genetic underpinnings of this variability remain unknown. Here, we performed polygenic risk score (PRS) analyses to estimate the amount of variance in symptom severity among clozapine-treated patients explained by PRSs (R2) and examined the association between symptom severity and genotype-predicted CYP1A2, CYP2D6, and CYP2C19 enzyme activity. Genome-wide association (GWA) analyses were performed to explore loci associated with symptom severity. A multicenter cohort of 804 patients (after quality control N"‰="‰684) with schizophrenia spectrum disorder treated with clozapine were cross-sectionally assessed using the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale and/or the Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S) scale. GWA and PRS regression analyses were conducted. Genotype-predicted CYP1A2, CYP2D6, and CYP2C19 enzyme activities were calculated. Schizophrenia-PRS was most significantly and positively associated with low symptom severity (p"‰="‰1.03"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’3; R2"‰="‰1.85). Cross-disorder-PRS was also positively associated with lower CGI-S score (p"‰="‰0.01; R2"‰="‰0.81). Compared to the lowest tertile, patients in the highest schizophrenia-PRS tertile had 1.94 times (p"‰="‰6.84Ã—10âˆ’4) increased probability of low symptom severity. Higher genotype-predicted CYP2C19 enzyme activity was independently associated with lower symptom severity (p"‰="‰8.44Ã—10âˆ’3). While no locus surpassed the genome-wide significance threshold, rs1923778 within NFIB showed a suggestive association (p"‰="‰3.78Ã—10âˆ’7) with symptom severity. We show that high schizophrenia-PRS and genotype-predicted CYP2C19 enzyme activity are independently associated with lower symptom severity among individuals treated with clozapine. Our findings open avenues for future pharmacogenomic projects investigating the potential of PRS and genotype-predicted CYP-activity in schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The '15-Minute City' concept can shape a net-zero urban future

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 126 (2022) Cite this article. Numerous urban models are emerging in response to climate urgencies, as pointed out in COP26, resulting in a call for urgent and deep decarbonization policies. One emerging model, responsive to the need for more sustainable urban outcomes, is that of the '15-Minute City'. The quest for more sustainable and smarter cities is urgent, as cities contribute more than 60% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and thus demands a redefinition of some contemporary urban policies, especially around mobility. The '15-Minute City' is an emerging concept, currently in application in major European Cities, such as Paris and Barcelona, and quickly gaining popularity as a potent solution for encouraging urban sustainability transitions. As the model approaches urban planning via humane socio-economic dimensions, it can be further developed to benefit urban communities, globally in an equitable fashion. In doing so, the model can be crafted to respond to the challenges of the other geographies, including those of the Global South, specifically relating to urban infrastructural financing. This approach recognizes the need for models that can contribute to deep decarbonization agendas, while being contextually responsive with sound financial mechanisms-including both Public and Private parties. In this paper, we argue that the '15-Minute City' concept can be poised as a potent solution to re-structure cities for increased sustainability, inclusivity, and economic equity, through locally implemented fiscal mechanisms.
POLITICS
Nature.com

A recurrent SHANK1 mutation implicated in autism spectrum disorder causes autistic-like core behaviors in mice via downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling

The genetic etiology and underlying mechanism of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) remain elusive. SHANK family genes (SHANK1/2/3) are well known ASD-related genes. However, little is known about how SHANK missense mutations contribute to ASD. Here, we aimed to clarify the molecular mechanism of and the multilevel neuropathological features induced by Shank1 mutations in knock-in (KI) mice. In this study, by sequencing the SHANK1 gene in a cohort of 615 ASD patients and 503 controls, we identified an ASD-specific recurrent missense mutation, c.2621"‰G"‰>"‰A (p.R874H). This mutation demonstrated strong pathogenic potential in in vitro experiments, and we generated the corresponding Shank1 R882H-KI mice. Shank1 R882H-KI mice displayed core symptoms of ASD, namely, social disability and repetitive behaviors, without confounding comorbidities of abnormal motor function and heightened anxiety. Brain structural changes in the frontal cortex, hippocampus and cerebellar cortex were observed in Shank1 R882H-KI mice via structural magnetic resonance imaging. These key brain regions also showed severe and consistent downregulation of mGluR1-IP3R1-calcium signaling, which subsequently affected the release of intracellular calcium. Corresponding cellular structural and functional changes were present in Shank1 R882H-KI mice, including decreased spine size, reduced spine density, abnormal morphology of postsynaptic densities, and impaired hippocampal long-term potentiation and basal excitatory transmission. These findings demonstrate the causative role of SHANK1 in ASD and elucidate the underlying biological mechanism of core symptoms of ASD. We also provide a reliable model of ASD with core symptoms for future studies, such as biomarker identification and therapeutic intervention studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SUMOylation inhibition enhances multiple myeloma sensitivity to lenalidomide

Despite the potent effect of lenalidomide (Len) in multiple myeloma (MM) treatment, patients develop Len resistance leading to progressive disease, demanding an urgent need to investigate the mechanisms mediating Len resistance. Our study identified SUMOylation as a potential mechanism regulating Len resistance in MM. Len-resistant MM cell line MMR10R presented much higher SUMO E1 (SAE2) expression and more global SUMOylation than Len-sensitive MM1S cell line. SUMOylation inhibition by using TAK-981, a novel and specific SUMO E1 inhibitor, significantly enhances myeloma sensitivity to Len in MM cell lines. Moreover, the enhanced anti-MM activity by TAK-981 and Len combination has been validated using primary relapsing MM patient samples. Overexpression of IRF4 and c-Myc is a major mechanism of Len resistance. Len showed limited effect on IRF4 and c-Myc level in Len-resistance cell line, but TAK-981 treatment reduced IRF4 and c-Myc expression in Len-resistant line and caused further decrease when combined with Len. We found SUMOylation inhibition decreases IRF4 at transcriptional and post-translational level. SUMOylation inhibition reduced DOT1L with decreased methylation of histone H3 lysine 79, to suppress IRF4 gene transcription. SUMOylation inhibition also reduced IRF4 protein level by enhancing degradation. Overall, our data revealed SUMOylation inhibition enhances Len sensitivity through downregulating IRF4.
CANCER
Nature.com

The association between pulmonary vascular disease and respiratory improvement in infants with type I severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia

To describe the association between echocardiographic measures of pulmonary vascular disease and time to respiratory improvement among infants with Type I severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia (sBPD). Study design. We measured the pulmonary artery acceleration time indexed to the right ventricular ejection time (PAAT/RVET) and right ventricular free wall longitudinal strain (RVFWLS)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: The asymmetry of antimatter in the proton

In Fig. 1c of this Article, the x-axis scale was inadvertently duplicated from Fig. 1b. The original Article has been corrected online. R. E. McClellan,Â A. S. TadepalliÂ &Â M. Diefenthaler. Present address: Experimental Nuclear Physics Division, Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, Newport News, VA, USA. J....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

METTL3 stabilizes HDAC5 mRNA in an mA-dependent manner to facilitate malignant proliferation of osteosarcoma cells

Osteosarcoma (OS) is a prevalent primary bone sarcoma. Methyltransferase-like 3 (METTL3) is dysregulated in human malignancies. This study explored the mechanism of METTL3 in OS cell proliferation. Our results demonstrated that METTL3 was highly expressed in OS, and correlated with the tumor size, clinical stage, and distant metastasis of OS patients. Higher METTL3 expression indicated poorer prognosis. METTL3 silencing inhibited the malignant proliferation of OS cells, while METTL3 overexpression led to an opposite trend. METTL3 upregulated histone deacetylase 5 (HDAC5) expression in OS cells by increasing the m6A level. HDAC5 reduced the enrichment of H3K9/K14ac on miR-142 promoter, thus suppressing miR-142-5p expression and upregulating armadillo-repeat-containing 8 (ARMC8) level. HDAC5 overexpression or miR-142-5p silencing attenuated the inhibitory effect of METTL3 silencing on OS cell proliferation. Xenograft tumor experiment in nude mice confirmed that METTL3 silencing repressed OS cell proliferation in vivo via the HDAC5/miR-142-5p/ARMC8 axis. Collectively, METTL3-mediated m6A modification facilitated OS cell proliferation via the HDAC5/miR-142-5p/ARMC8 axis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The Peter Watson Memorial Lecture "Vision for the World"

In the 1990s attention was drawn to the huge global problem of blindness and vision loss; most of which was unnecessary, being preventable or treatable. This led to the global initiative, Vision 2020. Over the last 30 years a lot of progress has been made in developing and implementing eye care programmes to address this and particularly to reach underserved populations. In 2019 the World Health Organisation produced the World Report on Vision that sets a clear pathway to develop Integrated Person-centred Eye Care. Indicators have been developed to track progress and national governments are to report on their progress. Data on eye health and vision loss have been collected from multiple population-based studies and analysed by the Vision Loss Expert Group. These data show that although the prevalence rates of vision loss and blindness are decreasing around the world, the actual number of people affected is slowly increasing. This is due to both population growth and the aging of the population. To provide the equity in eye care that is required, attention needs to be paid to integrating eye care into primary care and linking it with other specialist services. An important step is the training and development of coordinated eye care teams that are resourced to meet their population-based needs and to monitor the progress being made.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Serum calprotectin: a potential biomarker to diagnose chronic prosthetic joint infection after total hip or knee arthroplasty

The preoperative detection of prosthetic joint infection (PJI) prior to revision of total hip or knee arthroplasty is still a challenge. Serum Calprotectin (CP) is a heterodimer of two calcium-binding proteins present in the cytoplasm of neutrophils that is released in inflammatory processes and infections. The objective of this study is to determine the reliability of serum CP in the diagnosis of chronic PJI. 81 patients (40 women, 41 men) that presented a potential indication for revision arthroplasty of the hip (THA; n"‰="‰18) or knee (TKA, n"‰="‰63) at a single institution were prospectively evaluated. The joints were diagnosed as chronically infected or aseptic based on the musculoskeletal infection society (MSIS) criteria of 2018. Receiver operating characteristics and the Youden's index were used to define an ideal cutoff value. The median serum CP level was significantly higher in the group with chronic PJI (15,120 vs. 4980Â ng/ml; p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the aseptic cases. The calculated optimal cut-off value was 9910Â ng/ml (AUC 0.899, 95% CI 0.830"“0.968) with a specificity of 91% and sensitivity of 81%. The present investigation suggests that serum CP has a high specificity and good sensitivity to diagnose chronic PJI after TJA of the knee or hip.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy