Dominating while developing: Middletown girls lacrosse routs Urbana

Urbana's Kasey Beach, left, and Paige White, right, try to keep Middletown's Ellery Bowman (5) from scoring early in the first half of Tuesday night's game at Middletown High School. Staff photo by Bill Green

MIDDLETOWN — They can make it look so easy at times that it’s natural to assume the players on Middletown’s girls lacrosse team have been together for years and know exactly where everyone is going to be on the field.

But that’s really not the case. This group is still feeling each other out, learning each other’s tendencies and developing trust that they are, in fact, going to be where they are expected to be and, when a pass is made, it’s going to be received.

So, when the Knights do make it all look rather seamless, like they did in Tuesday night’s 21-10 win over visiting Urbana, when everyone is contributing and when, for example, junior midfielder Vera Winchester Dodman is firing a perfect pass to senior attack Julia Harris right in front of the net for a goal, it’s the product of a lot of hard work on the practice field.

“For us, the challenge is the team aspect of it. How do all 12 of us play [together]?” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “There’s 24 total on the team. So, there are players coming off the bench, too.”

On the first day of practice, it wasn’t as automatic as one might assume. Chemistry still had to be developed between players that didn’t know one another very well. At times, it was challenging.

“That’s why they give us three months to build,” White said in reference to the duration of the season.

Over the past week or so, the Knights say the bonding in practice has intensified and they are having a lot of fun playing together.

“Off the field, I have gotten closer with all of my teammates. On the field, we have more of a connection as a result. It was really evident in this [Urbana] game, I’d say,” said junior midfielder Ellery Bowman, who finished with four goals, which was two fewer than Harris, and tied for the second most on the team with junior attack Amy Grace Bizzell.

“We keep getting closer as a team,” Bowman said.

Middletown (4-1) has its sights set on getting back to the state final, where it lost to Queen Anne’s last June in the Class 2A championship game.

So far this season, the Knights have produced blowout wins over Catoctin, Boonsboro, Frederick and Urbana, and have fallen short against Manchester Valley.

Eight different players scored goals against Urbana, illustrating how deep the Knights’ talent pool is and serving as a reminder that a different player can shine on any given night.

“It’s all about preparation,” White said. “The result out there on the field is from all of the hard work they have been doing in practice.”

Meanwhile, Urbana (3-2) closed Tuesday’s game on an upbeat note. The Hawks scored the final three goals of the game and whittled the goal differential to 7-5 in the second half.

“They play a full game. Their hearts are in it. We made adjustments, which was great,” Urbana coach Ann Lewis said. “The draws are what killed us tonight.”

Kasey Beach led the way for the Hawks with three goals, while Kellie Voorhees and Cameron Johnson each added two.

Beach was one of the leading scorers for Urbana last season when it lost in the Class 3A state semifinals to C. Milton Wright.

Thus far, the Hawks have beaten Sherwood, South Hagerstown and Walkersville and lost to Fallston and Middletown.

“We are playing top teams,” Lewis said. “I would rather work the kinks out now so we’ll be ready for the playoffs.”