Video: NXT UK Tag Team Debuts On NXT 2.0 With Name Changes

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty Deadly has arrived to WWE NXT 2.0. Tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0 saw The Creed Brothers defeat Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in tag team action. The finish saw Brutus Creed and Julius Creed double team Barthel after Aichner walked out of the match, apparently frustrated...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Randy Orton Wishes AEW Star Was Still Working For WWE

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Randy Orton commented on his legacy in the wrestling business:. “I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Prophets, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world. In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman [Reigns] as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is, and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponent’s health that you’re in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. I think if that’s my legacy, I’m happy with that.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Releases Nash Carter Following Accusations From Wife

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was reportedly released from the company today. Carter was released just this afternoon, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. This comes just days after he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team Titles from Imperium at Stand & Deliver. Carter was...
WWE
PWMania

Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For WWE SmackDown

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/8)

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Lacey Evans’ WWE Return

Lacey Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Evans, but she was feuding with SmackDown...
PWMania

#JusticeForNashCarter Becomes Trending Topic As Wes Lee’s Wife Defends Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE. #JusticeForNashCarter became a trending topic on Twitter. Wes Lee’s wife addressed the abuse accusations made by Carter’s...
WWE
PWMania

More On WWE Splitting Up The Imperium Stable

New details on future main roster plans for WWE NXT’s Imperium are being reported on. As reported here on PWMania earlier this week, there was a pitch made for Imperium to come to the main roster, likely the SmackDown brand, but with just Gunther and Marcel Barthel. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Fabian Aichner on Tuesday’s post-Stand & Deliver show.
WWE
PWMania

Looking At UFC 273

Tonight’s Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view features two title bouts at the top of the card, and an interesting under card as well. The current Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who was slated to defend his belt against former champion Max Holloway last month, will put the title on the line against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski, who defeated Holloway twice previously, with their second bout as a narrow split decision win, was scheduled to compete in the trilogy fight last month, but an injury forced the challenger to cancel the contest. Instead, Jung was named the new opponent and the bout was shifted to UFC 273. Volkanovski’s most recent fight was an impressive title defense against Brian Ortega in September of last year with the unanimous decision victory on the score cards.
UFC
PWMania

Seth Rollins Says “A Three Hour Show Is Just Obnoxiously Long Every Week”

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins commented on WWE RAW being a three-hour show:. “I think a three hour show is just obnoxiously long every week. Everything gets stretched out, you know, and you’ve got to cram — you got to fill three hours of television, there’s just nothing to be done. You know, that’s just how it is. So I think two hours is a beautiful kind of number for a pro wrestling show. And I think it’s easier to make everything mean a little bit more. You know, on SmackDown when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestle on television and so it was kind of a big deal. You look at Roman [Reigns], he hardly ever wrestles on television, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches at these pay-per-views, they feel like big deals and on Raw I’ve wrestled in like 26 five-star matches in the last two months. It’s just been wild the amount of actual wrestling that I have to do and I’d love to avoid that but it is what it is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you have the extra hour but yeah it’s a apples to oranges type thing. I do think three hours is just a lot to ask every week of a viewer.”
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler On A WWE SmackDown Debut/Name Change

The new version of Imperium is apparently being called up from WWE NXT to WWE SmackDown tonight. As we’ve noted, there was an idea pitched that would see Gunther and Marcel Barthel come to SmackDown as a new two-man version of Imperium, without Fabian Aichner. This is why there was tension between Barthel and Aichner on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode.
WWE
PWMania

Curtis Axel And Ariya Daivari Work WWE Producer Tryouts

The former Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) may be returning to work for WWE behind-the-scenes. After spending 13 years with WWE, Hennig was released on April 30, 2020 along with other budget cuts. He has been away from pro wrestling since then, but now Fightful Select reports that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer at this week’s SmackDown.
WWE
PWMania

Matches And More For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two matches for next Friday’s SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a rematch from this week’s show has been announced for next Friday. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre dominate Zayn until it was time to put him...
PWMania

Lacey Evans Comments On Her Legacy After WWE SmackDown Return

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE TV during Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Evans appeared in a pre-recorded vignette, which appears to be the first in a series of vignettes to build to her in-ring return. Michael Cole noted on commentary that this was the first chapter in the story of Lacey Evans.
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Issues Letter On WrestleMania Success

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued the following email and infographic on WrestleMania 38 today- This past weekend, WrestleMania 38 emanated live across two nights from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-attended event in company history with 156,352 total fans. The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history saw 13.3M in-airing social media interactions across both nights becoming the second most engaging WrestleMania of all time.
PWMania

Tony Khan Promises AEW Rampage Will Be Stacked This Week

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said he’s “going back to his ruthless roots” when it comes to this week’s Rampage episode on TNT, promising that it will be a “stacked-up show.”. Last week’s AEW Rampage had some competition in...
PWMania

Roman Reigns Sends The Usos To Win The RAW Tag Team Championship, Reigns vs. Nakamura Soon?

WWE is now teasing that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. This week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, to celebrate his WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar and reveal what’s next on The Island of Relevancy.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – April 6, 2022

AEW is invading Beantown tonight as we’re live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts! As expected, we’re getting right to the action!. Deuling “Let’s Go Christian/Adam Cole” chants to start and the crowd is hot for this. Couple of early takedowns by Christian to start and Cole takes to the outside. Christian follows and lands a clothesline. Some chops for the fans and Christian props Cole up on the top rope. Cole wiggles out and traps Christian in the Tree of WOAH. Low super kick to Christian’s face and Cole is back on top. Cole dumps Christian to the outside and taunts on the steps as we headed to commercial. Rude Awakening on the inside by Cole and we’re in chin lock city, baby. Cole looks to lower the boom early but Christian dumps him to the outside. Christian goes up top and dives over the turnbuckle to Cole on the outside but just barely catches him. Trading shots in the center of the ring but Cole gets the better of it with an enziguiri. Cole heads up top but eats a boot to the face and Christian lands a swinging DDT off the top rope. Cole begs for the time out but baits Christian in, attempts another enziguiri but Christian ducks. Killswitch attempt is countered but Christian lands a falling reverse DDT. Christian goes up top for a splash but he misses. Superkick to the knee by Cole, followed by one to the face, and Cole looks to lower the boom.. got em! Two count only, as Excalibur reminds us Cole did not lower the knee pad and that is why he didn’t get the pin. Small, tiny little bit of storytelling that I greatly appreciate there. Cole catches Christian coming off the middle rope with a superkick to the teeth… one, two, no! Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a top rope hurricanrana for a long two count! Christian is looking for the spear, Cole with another superkick to the knee. Christian counters a Panama Sunrise with a back body drop, but Cole delivers a pump kick for two! Christian ducks under a Cole strike and hits the spear! That’s got to be it but NO! Two count! Christian looking for the Killswitch but Cole hooks the bottom rope with his foot and as the referee goes to untangle him… eye poke! Cole lowers the boom and that’s all she wrote! A paint by numbers Christian Cage match and I don’t mean that in a bad way. Told a fun story, the crowd was hot, and got even hotter towards the finish. If I may ask… Can Cole lay off the superkicks? I don’t think we need 6 per match.
PWMania

The AEW Conspiracy Theory

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory. There are entire television series based on the supposedly unexplained. Aliens, Big Foot, and MK Ultra shows can be seen on the History Channel on a regular basis. What exactly is going on at Area 51? Is there really any gold in Fort Knox?
