Health

Critical incident declared due to extreme pressure on ambulance service

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe service asked the community to only call 999 in a life-threatening or serious emergency. South Central Ambulance Service declared a critical incident...

www.shropshirestar.com

Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hayley Smith: Anorexia 'complications' caused death, inquest finds

A woman died from complications caused by an eating disorder, an inquest jury has concluded. Hayley Smith, 27, from Sturry, near Canterbury, Kent, died at the Medway Maritime Hospital four days after Christmas in 2019. Ms Smith had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a specialist clinic in Ipswich,...
HEALTH
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
#Health System
WTHI

Ambulance providers answer questions on Knox County service proposals

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three services have proposals in the running for being Knox county's provider. Those are Good Samaritan Hospital, AMR, and Knox County EMS. Early in March, county and city leaders met to discuss the three options. Now two weeks later, the entities met again to go over questions.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
BBC

Major incident declared for Dartmoor gorse fire

A major incident was declared after a large gorse fire broke out on Dartmoor, Devon County Council has said. Thirteen fire engines were called to fight the blaze on multiple fronts to prevent it from spreading after it was reported at about 12:00 GMT. It was confirmed to have been...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Warning 340,000 cancer patients could be diagnosed late amid NHS staff shortages

More than 340,000 cancer patients could be diagnosed late due to NHS staff shortages, according to a new report by MPs. The health and social care committee said early diagnosis - which is key to survival rates - was being threated by gaps in the workforce. It said the NHS looked set to miss a government target, with hundreds of thousands of patients facing delays between 2019 and 2028 as a result. The new report on cancer services also highlighted disruption from the Covid pandemic - including later approaches to doctors with symptoms and delayed treatments - and said...
The Guardian

Cancer patients seriously ill after struggle to access Covid drugs in England

Cancer patients infected with coronavirus in England are becoming seriously ill after they were unable to access antibody or antiviral medicines on the NHS. Ministers have promised to provide early treatment for 1.3 million people whose immune systems mean they are at higher risk of severe disease, hospitalisation or death. The treatments include the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (Xevudy) and the antiviral medicines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid), remdesivir (Veklury), and molnupiravir (Lagevrio).
Daily Mail

Teenager is awarded £1.1 million in damages by hospital after suffering severe upper body injury during birth when staff failed to explain the risks of a natural birth or offer Caesarean section to his mother

A teenager has been awarded £1.1 million in damages by a hospital after suffering a severe upper body injury during birth when staff failed to explain the risks of a natural birth or offer a Caesarean section to his mother. The boy suffered a 'significant' injury which limits his...
BBC

Welsh Ambulance Service deploys bicycles to deal with demand

Alcohol-related calls to the ambulance service are coming in at all times of day since restrictions were lifted. Paramedics are being deployed on bicycles to deal with pressure, which had already increased in the past year with more than 100 immediately life-threatening calls daily. With the nature of the calls...
Shropshire Star

Family meet ambulance service worker who helped deliver premature baby

Alex Clayton, from Yorkshire, was on holiday in Fife when she went into labour at 34 weeks, delivering her baby in the holiday cottage. A couple have praised the ambulance call handler who helped them delivery their premature baby while on holiday in Scotland, describing the emergency service worker as part of their “family story”.
Shropshire Star

MPs warn cancer survival risks going into ‘reverse’

The Health Committee also warned that early cancer detection has been ‘jeopardised’ by staff shortages. Cancer survival in England could “go into reverse”, MPs have warned. Many lives will end “prematurely” due to a combination of a reluctance of some people to come forward and seek...
CANCER
Shropshire Star

Shropshire baby deaths: More than 700 cases still under review by police investigating maternity scandal

Police investigating potential criminal actions in Shropshire's maternity scandal have revealed they are still looking at more than 700 cases. 'Operation Lincoln' was set up to review potential criminal cases arising from maternity care at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH). Detective Chief Superintendent Damian Barratt from West Mercia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sheridan Media

Rural Health Exploring Ambulance Service for Wildland Fires

During their regular meeting this week, the Johnson County Rural Health Care District Board discussed the possibility of providing ambulances for area wildland fires. Board member Mark Haines brought the information before the board, explaining how providing the service will help the district financially. Haines passed out information to the...
BBC

Leicester parents take legal action after unborn baby dies

A couple are taking legal action against a hospital trust following the death of their unborn son. Ellie Harrington, 23, claimed staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary failed to respond correctly to her symptoms of pre-eclampsia. She wants the hospital to listen more carefully to women when they have concerns about...
HEALTH
BBC

NHS not making progress on early cancer diagnosis

The NHS in England is struggling to make progress on its flagship target to diagnose three-quarters of cancer cases at an early stage, MPs are warning. The Health and Social Care Committee said staffing shortages and disruption from the pandemic were causing delays. Some 54% of cases are diagnosed at...

