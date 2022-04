As of March 15, most of Barton and past of Stafford County has moved from severe to extreme drought and drought ranging from moderate to exceptional has enveloped the western two-thirds of the state. The most recent precipitation will help but won’t really change our drought status much. The six to ten-day outlook (March 22 to 26) indicates near normal temperatures and precipitation. That could help the wheat to hang on and as of today most of the area wheat crop is at best holding on. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (March 24 to 30) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of above normal temperatures and 40 to 50% leaning below normal for precipitation. If the outlook holds true, it will present challenges for dryland corn. So what should area dryland corn producers consider.

