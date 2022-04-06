ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

23-year-old woman dies after car crashes into IDOT truck on I-64

By Ashleigh Jackson
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A Fairview Heights woman died after a car she was a passenger in crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle in St. Clair County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:53 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, near milepost 4.4. Illinois State Police said three IDOT trucks were blocking traffic as workers removed debris from the roadway.

Police said a Nissan Altima traveled on the right shoulder of the interstate and struck a concrete wall. After hitting the wall, the passenger side of the car hit the rear of an IDOT dump truck.

The 23-year-old female passenger died at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver is from Du Quoin, Illinois, about 86 miles southeast of St. Louis. Police did not release either of their names.

A 64-year-old IDOT worker, from Belleville, was inside the truck when the car crashed into it. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

One IDOT worker was outside of the truck during the crash but was not injured.

The westbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 7:45 p.m. after being closed for hours.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Comments / 10

Sunflower Girl
3d ago

so so sad, my gosh, this is horrific, we were in that traffic jam and wondered what happened, this is so sad 🥺my heart goes out to her family. prayers for others who were hurt

