Arkansas teacher helps students write and illustrate their own book

ALBANY — Talk to Patricia Gilbert-Parker for any length of time, and it will be difficult afterward to imagine her doing anything else but educating people under her charge. Gilbert-Parker, an instructor in Albany Technical College’s Office of Adult Education who recently was named the college’s Teacher of the Year, has been at Albany Tech now for 13 years after retiring from the Dougherty County School System. And she’s used that time, she says, to help people who may have fallen through society’s cracks for any number of reasons to “get a second chance at achieving their dreams.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO