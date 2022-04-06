ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AR

Arkansas teacher helps students write and illustrate their own book

THV11
THV11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas special education teacher is celebrating her students after she helped them write and illustrate a book. Kathy Eason, a teacher at Jacksonville Middle School, had her...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

West Virginia teacher breaks the mold to help students grow

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — As Helen Freeman spoke to her class on a Thursday morning at Huntington High School, she used a phrase that has embodied her entire teaching career. “I know what you’re capable of,” Freeman, a teacher of 37 years, stated to one of her students when discussing roles for an upcoming play.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech Adult Ed teachers help students achieve delayed dreams

ALBANY — Talk to Patricia Gilbert-Parker for any length of time, and it will be difficult afterward to imagine her doing anything else but educating people under her charge. Gilbert-Parker, an instructor in Albany Technical College’s Office of Adult Education who recently was named the college’s Teacher of the Year, has been at Albany Tech now for 13 years after retiring from the Dougherty County School System. And she’s used that time, she says, to help people who may have fallen through society’s cracks for any number of reasons to “get a second chance at achieving their dreams.”
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
THV11

Pine Bluff students push for more security at high school

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff Superintendent Barbara Warren met with high schoolers Monday, less than a week after students left class in protest. Pine Bluff High School students asked for more support from their school as gun violence claimed the life of a classmate. Pine Bluff High School...
PINE BLUFF, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KCBD

Teacher externship bridging gap between education and helping students enter the workforce

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Efforts are underway to help teachers bridge the gap between education and assisting students in entering the workforce. Workforce Solutions offers “externships,” which allow teachers to visit high-demand jobs in the area. In June and July, teachers will visit and learn about careers, including the police department, the city of Lubbock, and engineering jobs.
LUBBOCK, TX
THV11

Mean Pig BBQ is a community staple in Cabot

CABOT, Ark. — One of the most recommended restaurants recommended to us has been Mean Pig BBQ in Cabot. This community favorite opened it’s doors 25 years ago in a trailer. Now situated a few hundred feet from the original location, Mean Pig BBQ has become a community staple.
CABOT, AR
The Daily Yonder

Writing Her Own Story in Rural Politics

Teri Carter writes about rural politics, and now she’s living them. Carter talks with Everywhere Radio about why she’s a progressive running as a Republican for magistrate in her Kentucky county, how she stays in relationship with neighbors, and how she became a political writer. Carter lives in...
LEXINGTON, KY
THV11

Spine surgery gives Little Rock 6-year-old new hope

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brothers Alexander and Luke love to play together inside their “Boys Kingdom." Alex, 6, is a creator and hopes to be a scientist one day. “I even have an invention game on my iPad,” Alex said. Alexander lives life to the fullest, however...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy