Byram pursuing its own water system

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen. Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes said names included in the new contract with the New Orleans company, Richard Disposal, are friends of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. "Why are the mayor's friends a part of the contract?" Stokes said. Stokes said the relationships are blocking other...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A real-estate investor is sounding the alarm about a South Jackson neighborhood that he says demands immediate attention from state and local leaders. Former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis owns about 20 properties throughout the Capital City that are either already or soon-to-be Airbnb’s. Lewis...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four streets in Jackson are set to be repaved with Hinds County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved $125,000 to mill and pave Lake Trace Drive, $110,306 to pave River Thames Drive, $58,225 to pave part of Lelia Drive and […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council could be back in court again as the garbage dispute continues. On Friday, April 1, Special Judge Jess Dickinson ruled that the mayor’s contract with Richard’s Disposal is not valid. It’s unclear if anyone will be picking up garbage in the Capital City next week, since Richard’s […]
A former deputy tax collector in a Mississippi county has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, said Tiffany Loftin admitted taking nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. Rankin entered the plea March 7. Circuit...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A segment of Highway 63 in Jackson County will be named after late Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells. The Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells Memorial Highway will start at half a mile south of the Polktown Road intersection and will end half a mile north of the same […]
A Mississippi man admitted to bank fraud and money laundering charges in federal court last week involving defrauding lenders as he purchased an antebellum house, hotels and other properties in the state. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit...
Most Americans see their month food stamps at the beginning of the month, but one state sends theirs between the 4th and 21st. Benefits are sent between these dates depending on two digits related to their benefits in Mississippi. States run SNAP benefit programs, so however you receive them in...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most severe weather systems come with strong winds and heavy rain. A Hattiesburg resident spent her morning getting a lot of that heavy rain out of her apartment. Lenora Robinson has been living at North 39th Street for the past few years. She says today was...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms moved through Mississippi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The storms brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of the state. Thousands of power outages have been reported by multiple energy companies. A possible tornado moved through Covington County and caused damage on Salem Church Road near Collins. […]
TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000. Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1365 into law on Monday, April 4. The bill prevents outside funds from being injected into Mississippi elections. This comes after $1.9 million in grants was awarded to Hinds County by the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit organization funded by Facebook […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Joey Head was suspended by the city council on Monday, March 21. The Yazoo Herald reported he was suspended for five days without pay. Meeting minutes stated the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would consider further discipline for exhibited favoritism, malfeasance and misconduct. According to the […]
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is considering license plate scanning cameras in an effort to crack down on uninsured drivers. Columbus city leaders recently heard from representatives of Atlanta-based Securix Systems about the proposal, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Attorney Robert Wilkinson, who represents Securix, said the system...
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - From a new bowling alley to a new drive-thru specializing in chicken tenders, new businesses are flocking to Gluckstadt. To prove that point, you need to look no further than the office of architect Daniel Wooldridge and commercial real estate agent Christi Greenlee. “We’ve got about...
