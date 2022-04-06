12 Veterans without known families honored in Omaha

12 military Veterans with no known family were honored Tuesday at the Omaha National Cemetery.

The Veterans honored included nine who fought in Vietnam, one who fought in Korea as well as Vietnam, one who fought in just Korea and one who fought in the Persian Gulf.

The Patriot Guard Riders stood a flag line and they say it's an honor to play a part.

"We owe all of our veterans a tremendous debt. A debt that we can probably never repay, but this is how we acknowledge that debt," said Ride and Flag Captain Mike Hendrick.

Vietnam War Veteran David Reinecke was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star medal during the ceremony.

