Omaha, NE

12 Veterans without known families honored in Omaha

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
12 military Veterans with no known family were honored Tuesday at the Omaha National Cemetery.

The Veterans honored included nine who fought in Vietnam, one who fought in Korea as well as Vietnam, one who fought in just Korea and one who fought in the Persian Gulf.

The Patriot Guard Riders stood a flag line and they say it's an honor to play a part.

"We owe all of our veterans a tremendous debt. A debt that we can probably never repay, but this is how we acknowledge that debt," said Ride and Flag Captain Mike Hendrick.

Vietnam War Veteran David Reinecke was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star medal during the ceremony.

KETV.com

Veterans Administration report envisions new hospital in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — AVeterans Administration report released Monday says its time to replace the VA hospital built in 1950 with a "new, modern facility." The recommendation is part of a wide-ranging evaluation of VA facilities and resources across the country included in the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report submitted to Congress and the new AIR Commission by VA Secretary Denis McDonough.
OMAHA, NE
