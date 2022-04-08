ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends Identify Victim Of Fatal Stabbing At Edgewater’s One Paraiso As 27-Year-Old Christian Toby Obumseli

By Joe Gorchow
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details are emerging about an alleged murder inside One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

CBS4 spoke with several residents, and they say they recently received an email about a domestic incident.

It did not provide further detail.

CBs4 has since learned from Miami PD that a man was stabbed at the location on Sunday night.  And by speaking with friends that knew the victim, the man killed was 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli.

He died after being transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

CBS4 had a chance on Tuesday night to speak with several of Obumseli’s close friends.  The news comes as quite a shock.

Obumseli, by all accounts, was caring and had a great spirit.

Friends said that Obumseli recently moved to Miami and was living with his girlfriend at One Paraiso.

One person was detained concerning the stabbing, according to Miami PD.

