Friends Identify Victim Of Fatal Stabbing At Edgewater’s One Paraiso As 27-Year-Old Christian Toby Obumseli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details are emerging about an alleged murder inside One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.
CBS4 spoke with several residents, and they say they recently received an email about a domestic incident.
It did not provide further detail.
CBs4 has since learned from Miami PD that a man was stabbed at the location on Sunday night. And by speaking with friends that knew the victim, the man killed was 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli.
He died after being transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.
CBS4 had a chance on Tuesday night to speak with several of Obumseli’s close friends. The news comes as quite a shock.
Obumseli, by all accounts, was caring and had a great spirit.
Friends said that Obumseli recently moved to Miami and was living with his girlfriend at One Paraiso.
One person was detained concerning the stabbing, according to Miami PD.
