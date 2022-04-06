ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Aphasia Center of West Texas explains the impact of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis

By Kate Porter
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bruce Willis’s decision to step away from acting has brought aphasia into the headlines. A disorder that isn’t well known, but it affects an estimated one out of 250 people in the Permian Basin. Aphasia is a brain disorder that usually occurs after...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

Interstate 14 and Interstate 27 will have impacts in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — The I-27 expansion has been in the works for years and it will soon become a reality. Last week the federal designation was signed by President Joe Biden. This means the I-27's Ports-to-Plains corridor will stretch from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico. The road previously only connected Lubbock to Amarillo. This comes after the expansion Interstate 14 signed into law last year.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crisis Center of West Texas to host Art Against Assault, now accepting submissions

The Crisis Center of West Texas will host the Art Against Assault exhibit during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.  The community art exhibit will open at 7 p.m. on April 29 at the Cactus House in Odessa. The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about sexual assault and create a safe space for survivors. The exhibit is holding an open call for artists (professional and amateurs) to create pieces that promote consent, create conversation and demand change. The exhibit will accept all mediums, as long as the art is on the theme, including photography, music, songs, drawings, poetry, spoken word, paintings, mixed media, canvas, sculptures, collages, etc. Artists may remain anonymous if they wish to do so. Submissions are due April 22 to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSTmCZksLRrTt-VfteJy2Sapalqlfx5KSSMSoSyWOF9Ra2tQ/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3jgc5dkJ4TyhlOw9VEQQTkArxN74_m_BOfLpir4D_8ne39CPUop0InhEA.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Entertainment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M to host Brahms’-centered concerts

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information on two upcoming concerts from the university’s School of Music, honoring the death of a famed classical composer. According to a news release from the university, the West Texas A&M University School of Music will host the Johannes Brahms Celebration, a series of […]
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy