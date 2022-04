COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - There has been a lot of work going on the Council Bluffs side of the river. “Over the winter months, we went in and cleaned out some of that dead brush resulted from the flood of 2011 and 2019. For about three years a group of Council Bluffs and Omaha committee members got together and tried to envision Leahy Mall and what could happen on both sides of the river,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO