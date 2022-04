(ABC 6 News) - Austin Public Schools announced Friday it has selected an interim principal at Austin High School. Austin Public Schools is pleased to announce that former Austin teacher, coach, and administrator Dr. Sheri Allen has been named the interim principal at Austin High School for the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Allen retired as superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools in the summer of 2019 and is in her third year of consulting for TeamWorks International.

