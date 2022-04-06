Kell House Museum takes a step back in time for Prohibition Party

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is where the NEW “Dinosphere” reopened in March 19th, just in time for Spring Break road trips to Indy. “Imagine life 150 million years ago. The Earth shook with each footstep by massive dinosaurs (stretching 60–80 feet, nose to tail) as they pounded the ground and searched for plants to satisfy their huge appetites. Listen for the pitter-patter of smaller creatures racing for cover as theropods scavenged the area for their next meal. Hear the splashing and gurgling of ocean waves as you discover a treasure trove of marine life, from massive monsters to miniature shellfish. With each step into the NEW Dinosphere®: Now You’re in Their World at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, children and families come face-to-face—and in some cases, face-to-knee—with magnificent dinosaurs and marine reptiles that once dominated the world.”

