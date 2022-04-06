Alleged Fake Elector Ruh Unseated in De Pere City Council Race

What happens to local government when the entire city council resigns together? One allegedly corrupt small city in Colorado is about to find out. Between Monday night and Tuesday, all six members of the Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official maintaining a role. The mass resignations come amid what has been described as a growing corruption scandal, with one council member stating that the "the lack of a plan to remove the cancer that is destroying our town" was a reason behind the move.

