Alleged Fake Elector Ruh Unseated in De Pere City Council Race

What happens to local government when the entire city council resigns together? One allegedly corrupt small city in Colorado is about to find out. Between Monday night and Tuesday, all six members of the Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official maintaining a role. The mass resignations come amid what has been described as a growing corruption scandal, with one council member stating that the "the lack of a plan to remove the cancer that is destroying our town" was a reason behind the move.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nick Nezat unseated longtime Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce in Saturday’s election. The race was marred by controversy, though, as some voters were turned away from the poll due to a redistricting error, the Registrar of Voters Office confirmed. Nezat defeated Koonce by 26...
Retired manufacturing manager Joseph Mezzanotte won the Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 seat in a special election Tuesday, March. 15. In a battle between political newcomers, he defeated businesswoman Jennifer Sudderth by a vote of 174 to 85. He captured 67% of the vote to Sudderth’s 33%. “It’s...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge says Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng won and will keep his seat. That ends a legal fight over the narrow victory. The balance of power on the City Council will remain the same after a challenge from Democrat Aleczander Stith against independent incumbent Ali Dieng for the Ward 7 seat.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Canaan Baptist Church, the Ladies of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority Inc., and the Men of the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host this year’s first significant candidate forum for both the mayoral and city council races. “Meet the Candidate Forum” is […]
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020. The commission released a letter Tuesday that said commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session on March 9 that the Republicans didn't violate any laws.
NEW BRITAIN – The Common Council voted to de-authorize unused bond funding on completed capital projects and use a portion of the money to restructure the city’s debt. In a special meeting Wednesday, the Council made the decision after accepting a report of the Standing Bonding Subcommittee of the Common Council Committee on Administration, Finance and Law, which recommended closing out completed projects. The committee met March 16 to discuss the reallocation of funding from projects which have already been completed and no longer need the surplus of funds.
Comments / 0