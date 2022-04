MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers wasted not time taking the lead in the Friday night showdown with the Sioux Falls Storm, and that lead to a 34-24 home win. On the first possession of the game for the Steamwheelers, Aaron Aiken hit Keyvan Rudd who hurdled his way into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. Later in the half, the other Davenport Central product, Rob Jones would score on an option run to help give the QC a lead heading into the break.

