Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department (all games Tuesday, unless otherwise noted):. Olivia Cervone’s RBI double tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the sixth, then the Falcons scored the go-ahead runs on errors in the top of the seventh, as Rochester (1-0) beat West Bloomfield, 8-6, on Tuesday, getting first-year coach Haley Beard her first career win.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO