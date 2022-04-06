ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky to make historic address to Irish Parliament

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YM5va_0f0dge5G00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to make an historic address to the Irish Parliament later.

It comes a day after he made a dramatic speech to the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Addressing nations’ representatives, including those from Russia, he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of creating “mass starvation” and shooting and raping civilians.

Mr Zelensky called for those responsible to be “brought to justice” in a tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he expects Mr Zelensky to “emphasise the brutality” of the conflict when he addresses the Dail and Seanad in a joint sitting on Wednesday.

“Certainly, my conversation with the Ukrainian foreign minister earlier this week was a very sobering and difficult conversation,” he said.

Mr Coveney also said that the government would keep further expulsions of Russian officials from Ireland under consideration, but added that keeping diplomatic efforts open was “important”.

Mr Zelensky has addressed a number of national parliaments, including the House of Commons last month, as well as the US Congress, and last week spoke virtually at the Grammy Awards.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said. A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid. “The Prime Minister has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#Ireland#Ukrainian#The Irish Parliament#The United Nations#Un#Security Council#Russian#The House Of Commons#The Us Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Russia asks U.N. Security Council to discuss Bucha 'provocation'

April 3 (Reuters) - Russia has requested that the United Nations Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what it called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in the town of Bucha after Kyiv accused Russian troops of killing civilians there. "In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in...
POLITICS
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy