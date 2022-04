Regarding the March 10 Metro article “Plan to honor abortion providers is withdrawn”:. Though I understand the political necessity of Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson withdrawing the proclamation honoring abortion providers in the face of the predictable threats and pressure from the “pro-life” right and the Catholic hierarchy, I am sorry he did not stand up to them. The majority of Alexandria residents and, indeed, all Americans support abortion rights, but too many of us stay silent in the face of the abusive onslaught and physical intimidation by the minority. We cannot remain silent anymore.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 26 DAYS AGO