Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case

By Associated Press
San Diego Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed after a judge said he had violated a protective order in a felony assault case in which he is charged...

www.10news.com

Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Los Angeles, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
The Independent

Witnesses – including Hunger Games actor – say man was abusing dog before he was beaten by group in Hollywood

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a group of onlookers chased and beat a man who they accused of abusing a small dog near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.Witnesses got out of their car and pursued the unnamed man after allegedly seeing him drag and kick the dog along the famous Los Angeles strip on Monday, NBCLA reported.Video captured by NBCLA shows three men allegedly striking the man as he lay on the ground.Actor Jena Malone, who was among the witnesses who saw the dog being attacked, told the news site she pulled over and started chasing the man.“I’m sorry that...
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump Following Dinner With A$AP Rocky In Los Angeles

The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump. Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia added to Coachella Music Festival lineup

INDIO, Calif. (CNS) - The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are stepping in for Kanye West as the headlining performers at the Coachella music festival, according to media reports. Variety and TMZ are reporting that the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will perform on April 17 and 24 after West,...
COACHELLA, CA
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 shot in Brooklyn on troubling night of NYC gun violence

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating multiple shootings on Saturday after a troubling night of gun violence, including one shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx and another that left a man in critical condition in Brooklyn.It was a restless night for families across the five boroughs. There were at least four shootings over the last 24 hours in the city. Seven people were shot, including two men in Brooklyn and three students who were walking home from school in the Bronx, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.Just before midnight, gunfire erupted on 3rd Avenue in...
BROOKLYN, NY

