California State

Rep. Ami Bera attacked by fox outside Capitol

By Juliegrace Brufke
 3 days ago

A fox attack on a California Democrat caused a media storm on Tuesday, and it wasn’t the cable news network.

Rep. Ami Bera, a doctor, confirmed on social media that the animal bit him on Monday evening.


“What does the fox say? Last night, I found out … Joking aside, animal bites are extremely serious. In the case of an encounter, please speak with a physician immediately: http://cdc.gov/rabies . Happy to report that I am healthy and back at work serving the people of #CA07 ,” he tweeted.

While the fox didn’t break the skin, Bera said that he received rabies shots out of an “abundance of caution.“

“You don't want to mess around with rabies,” he told reporters.

Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo was also attacked by the animal outside of the Capitol building.

The Capitol Police tweeted that the animal was detained after receiving “several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.”

According to the Humane Society, foxes generally do not present a danger to humans unless they are rabid.

