20-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash in Yorkville
By Kristine Bellino
Big Frog 104
3 days ago
A crash between and car and a motorcycle is under investigation. The crash took place at the intersection of Oriskany Boulevard and Myers Avenue in the Oneida County village of Yorkville, New York on Monday, April 4, 2022 at approximately 3:37pm. State troopers responded to the crash along with...
