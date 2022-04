Syracuse, N.Y. -- This spring’s much-anticipated girls lacrosse season didn’t roll in quite like goalie Francesca Argentieri and her Westhill teammates had hoped. The Warriors took a 9-8 loss to West Genesee in the opener and then fell to Baldwinsville 16-5 in game two. Both defeats were at the hands of strong foes in a higher class, but that reality was no consolation prize.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO