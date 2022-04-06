ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State Tops Wichita State 5-3

By John Holcomb
 3 days ago
Oklahoma State faced off with Wichita State on Tuesday and came away with a 5-3 victory over the Shockers.

News On 6's John Holcomb shared the highlights at 9.

