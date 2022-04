ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe weather events are traumatic for Willie Horstead Jr. who lives in a mobile home in the Shiloh community off Highway 84 west in Elba. “I don’t wanna get washed out from down here this is home,” Willie Horstead Jr. said. “I go stay with my relatives until things clear up and when I come back home I got water all in my yard and I have to walk all through it to get inside my home.”

ELBA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO