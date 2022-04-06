ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Bobby Rydell, ‘60s pop icon and star of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ dead at 79

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ov8GD_0f0deUHI00

ABINGTON, Pa. — Legendary crooner Bobby Rydell, who skyrocketed to fame as a teenage pop idol in the late 1950s and starred opposite Ann-Margret in 1963′s “Bye Bye Birdie,” died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Abington, Pa., from complications from pneumonia. He was 79.

Rydell’s death was confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press by his marketing and event coordinator Maria Novey.

Rydell and fellow wholesome heartthrobs of the day James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon shot to stardom between the debut of Elvis Pressley and the full onslaught of Beatlemania.

Born Robert Louis Ridarelli on April 26, 1942, Rydell was performing professionally by the age of 7 in the Philly/South Jersey area “at the urging of his father,” Variety reported.

He went on to score nearly three dozen Top 40 singles between 1959 and 1964, including “Wild One,” “Volare,” “Wildwood Days,” “The Cha-Cha-Cha” and “Forget Him.”

Rydell’s talents spread far beyond the airwaves, however, and he landed recurring roles on “The Red Skelton Show” and other television programs before the “Bye Bye Birdie” script was tweaked to give him a major role as Ann-Margret’s love interest.

Although “Birdie” proved to be his only significant movie role, the high school in the musical “Grease” was named for him, the AP reported.

“Out of all the kids” from that era, (Rydell) had the best pipes and was the greatest entertainer. He told the best stories, did the best impersonations and was the nicest guy,” radio legend Jerry Blavat, Rydell’s longtime friend, told Variety.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bobby Rydell through the years PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Bobby Rydell attends 2016 Chiller Theatre Expo Day 1 at Parsippany Hilton on October 28, 2016 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) (Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kelsy Karter Says Bye to Pop-Punk as She Debuts Video for ‘Rest in Pieces’

Cue the voodoo dolls and the spells. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Kelsy Karter‘s single “Rest in Pieces” featuring Goody Grace, the singer’s last pop-punk song before reinvention with her upcoming sophomore album. “‘Rest in Pieces’ is a song about loving something...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Hollywood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Abington Township, PA
Delaware Gazette

‘Bye Bye Birdie’ opens tonight

The Hayes High School production of “Bye Bye Birdie” opens tonight and runs through Saturday. The cast of the show has been rehearsing the show since January and will hold four performances over the next three days: tonight at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping summer dress

Sofia Vergara always sports the sexiest looks and on Thursday it was no different as she wowed followers in a stunning summer ensemble. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family actress looked incredible as she snapped herself in a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Chris Janson Performs Emotional ‘Bye Mom’

Last week, things got a little emotional as Chris Janson took to the stage of The Kelly Clarkson Show and performs his 2021 single “Bye Mom.” The song is featured on his upcoming fourth studio album All In. According to Taste of Country, Chris Janson wrote “Bye Mom”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Margret
Person
Frankie Avalon
Person
Deana Martin
Person
Tommy James
Person
George Sidney
Person
Bobby Rydell
Person
Jerry Blavat
Person
James Darren
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

DETROIT — (AP) — Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday. The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend. White asked her to marry him during a...
DETROIT, MI
musictimes.com

Ken West Cause of Death Revealed: Big Day Out Co-Founder Dead at 64

Ken West, the co-founder of Big Day Out, has died. He was 64. Members of the music industry were left shattered after the West family confirmed his death in a statement. As reported by 7News, his family revealed that the festival director passed away "quietly and peacefully" in his sleep on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
100K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy