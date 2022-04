Woodrow Wilson 8, Princeton 0 (5 innings) Woodrow Wilson pounded out 11 hits and rode Taylor Scott’s pitching gem to an 8-0 win over Princeton in five innings. Scott allowed just one hit and struckout 10 Tigers, while walking just one batter to collect the win. The sophomore standout helped her own cause at the plate with two hits and one RBI.

SHADY SPRING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO